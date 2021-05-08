Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE GSL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 344,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $540.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.97. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

