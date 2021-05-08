Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Global Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Global Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

