Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Trims Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,430 shares during the period. PRA Group accounts for about 2.9% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 1.49% of PRA Group worth $25,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in PRA Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PRA Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.