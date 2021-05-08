Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical accounts for about 2.1% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $18,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $73.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $73.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,543 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,311. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

