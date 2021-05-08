Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Liberum Capital downgraded Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a one year low of $67.49 and a one year high of $89.88. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $2.7233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Givaudan’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

