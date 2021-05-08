Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,743 shares of company stock worth $1,536,896. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

GILD stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $80.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

