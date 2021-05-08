Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%.

NYSE:GIL traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,621. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIL. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.