Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.300-3.470 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.99.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

