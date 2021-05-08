Giant Trading Up 296% Over Last Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 58.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. Giant has a market cap of $186,749.39 and $7.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 296% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00029324 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,782 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

