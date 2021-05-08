GET Protocol (GET) Market Cap Hits $66.63 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.85 or 0.00009901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a market cap of $66.63 million and $1.66 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00080470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00021053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00063576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.19 or 0.00797357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00104171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,658.41 or 0.09575245 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00044457 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

