GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%.

Shares of GeoPark stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 99,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,641. The stock has a market cap of $996.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GeoPark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

