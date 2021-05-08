General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Argus currently has $225.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.19.

General Dynamics stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,525. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.19. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $128.80 and a 1-year high of $195.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

