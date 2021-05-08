Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells $1,619,850.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $327.38 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Generac by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,590 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Generac by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Generac by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

