Gene Source Code Chain Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $926,784.15 and approximately $10.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00082125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00064439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00103308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.51 or 0.00778040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,542.32 or 0.09425194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00044977 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Coin Profile

GENE is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 coins. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Gene Source Code Chain Coin Trading

