Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Given New $22.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.84.

NYSE:GNK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. 1,454,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $109,549.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,213.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $42,161,723.43. Insiders sold a total of 4,523,457 shares of company stock valued at $48,006,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 345,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $108,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

