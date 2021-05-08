Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Firstegy

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.35 target price (up from C$0.30) on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Gear Energy stock opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.86. The company has a market cap of C$184.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.64 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

