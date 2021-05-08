Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Firstegy

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.35 target price (up from C$0.30) on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Monday, January 11th.
Shares of Gear Energy stock opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.86. The company has a market cap of C$184.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08.
Gear Energy Company Profile
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
