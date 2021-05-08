Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $176.59

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.59 ($2.31) and traded as high as GBX 209.36 ($2.74). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 197.50 ($2.58), with a volume of 399,838 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 177.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £231.06 million and a P/E ratio of 19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

