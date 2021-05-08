Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CFO Craig Safian Sells 1,932 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total transaction of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,379.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IT stock opened at $234.00 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.57 and a 12 month high of $239.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 98.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,978,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after buying an additional 354,185 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,295,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

