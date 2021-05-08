Garner Asset Management Corp Trims Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,364,264 shares of company stock worth $328,210,795. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.02.

NYSE:SQ traded up $9.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.35. 14,836,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,526,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.13 and its 200-day moving average is $223.79. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.40, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

