Garner Asset Management Corp Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,604 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,942 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,645,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,498,908. The firm has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.