Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 200 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 702.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $28,203,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter.

UL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.74. 1,591,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,896. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

