Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases 369 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,214 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.3% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.20. 7,802,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,823,393. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $394.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,797,208.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

