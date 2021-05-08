Garner Asset Management Corp Lowers Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

TAP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.