Garner Asset Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,996. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.85. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $148.34. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

