Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.15. 3,143,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.66. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.11 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

