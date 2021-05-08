Garner Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 3.6% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $32.16. 28,950,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,558,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $229.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

