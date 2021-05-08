Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Holdings Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1,107.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.11 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

