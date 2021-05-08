GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $619.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.35 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $58,464.00. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $176,816.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,358 shares of company stock valued at $291,063. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.