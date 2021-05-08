Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Receives $2.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.40.

GAU has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of GAU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. 1,026,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,130. The company has a market cap of $289.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

