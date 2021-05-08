Gala Trading Down 11.7% This Week (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Gala has a market capitalization of $124.23 million and approximately $491,222.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Gala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00080601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00064390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.20 or 0.00794667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00104525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,718.12 or 0.09684563 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00044325 BTC.

About Gala

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

