Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Purchases $21,205.50 in Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $21,205.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,439.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Howard Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gaia alerts:

On Friday, March 19th, Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 2 shares of Gaia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26.88.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.90 million, a P/E ratio of -74.26, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. Gaia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,105 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Gaia by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gaia by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GAIA. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.