Gabriel Leung Sells 1,000 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gabriel Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovoCure alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Gabriel Leung sold 6,000 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $1,193,040.00.

NVCR opened at $192.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,012.95 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $220.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.55.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $148,269,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,251,000 after acquiring an additional 628,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NovoCure by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,635,000 after acquiring an additional 602,857 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 982.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after acquiring an additional 409,159 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $46,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.