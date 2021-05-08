FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Warner Music Group Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Warner Music Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

WMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.41.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,017,000 after buying an additional 1,029,381 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,242,000 after buying an additional 598,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,184,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,996,000 after buying an additional 239,590 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.