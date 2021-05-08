FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. Issued By Beacon Securities (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million.

VMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viemed Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $9.57 on Thursday. Viemed Healthcare has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 175,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 26.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 290,515 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares during the period.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.