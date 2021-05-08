FY2021 EPS Estimates for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Lowered by Analyst

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Monroe Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.55 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.76 million, a P/E ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at $713,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

