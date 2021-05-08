FY2021 EPS Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.88. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JKHY. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.78.

JKHY stock opened at $156.13 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.90.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

