FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Under Armour, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of UAA opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Under Armour by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

