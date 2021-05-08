Full House Resorts (FLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. On average, analysts expect Full House Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLL opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.07 million, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 2.07.

FLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Union Gaming Research began coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

