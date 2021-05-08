FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 600 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,679,005,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,879 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,497 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,279,873 shares of company stock worth $306,134,932 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $330.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

