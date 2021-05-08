FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 200 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 6,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,088,811.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total transaction of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,278.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 434,824 shares of company stock worth $85,165,076. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

NYSE HCA opened at $210.52 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.04.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

