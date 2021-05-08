FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 200 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $774,794,000 after acquiring an additional 141,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after buying an additional 371,852 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after buying an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $293,551,000 after buying an additional 56,246 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $220,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,293.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,888 shares of company stock worth $4,871,957 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

