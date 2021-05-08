FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

