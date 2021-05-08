Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Raised to $210.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRPT. DA Davidson raised their target price on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.56.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $176.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,605.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,927 shares in the company, valued at $26,780,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,353. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.