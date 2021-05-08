Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.56.

FRPT stock opened at $176.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,605.15, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $68.07 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,353 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

