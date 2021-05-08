Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.37

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.37 and traded as high as $39.46. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 156,559 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

