freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FNTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price target on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.93 ($25.80).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of freenet stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting €21.36 ($25.13). The stock had a trading volume of 825,413 shares. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.24.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.