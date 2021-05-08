Fractal (FCL) Trading Up 24.7% Over Last 7 Days

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fractal has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $13.65 million and approximately $96,778.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00067187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.00252936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 458.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.76 or 0.01144262 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00032300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.38 or 0.00735905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,542.21 or 0.99868019 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

