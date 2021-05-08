Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (FEDU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 481,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,395. Four Seasons Education has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

