Fortis (TSE:FTS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Fortis (TSE:FTS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

FTS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.25.

Shares of FTS opened at C$54.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.78 billion and a PE ratio of 21.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$54.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.88. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. Analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

