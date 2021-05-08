Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. Fluidigm updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

FLDM stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,537,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.